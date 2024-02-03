J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71.60 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

