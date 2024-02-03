Tezos (XTZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.20 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $968.38 million and $29.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,420,022 coins and its circulating supply is 969,534,356 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

