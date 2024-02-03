Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.55.

DGX stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

