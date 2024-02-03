KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Tops $286,649.78

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $286,649.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016785 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.93 or 1.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00177026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00675357 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $308,861.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

