Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

