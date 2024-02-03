Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3742 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116,364 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

