Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.