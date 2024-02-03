Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

