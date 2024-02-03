Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.31 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $136.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.