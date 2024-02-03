Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

