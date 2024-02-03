Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,099 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $76,644.26. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,171.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after acquiring an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.