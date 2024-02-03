Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

