McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

MCD stock opened at $297.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.47. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.