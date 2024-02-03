NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.