Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $205.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.