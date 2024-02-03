StockNews.com Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to “Buy”

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. General Electric has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

