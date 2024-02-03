Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

