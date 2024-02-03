Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

