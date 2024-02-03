B. Riley Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $24.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

