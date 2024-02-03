Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $90.33

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $75.42 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

