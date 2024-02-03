Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $34.21

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flywire by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flywire by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Flywire by 447.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 469,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flywire by 33.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 263,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -199.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.