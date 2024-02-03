Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

CLNN stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 245,540 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

