Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $22.64

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

