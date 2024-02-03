Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $79.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

