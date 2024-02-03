Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $86.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

