Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

ERIC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.