Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.