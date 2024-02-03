Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $24.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

CTRE stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

