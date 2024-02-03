The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.