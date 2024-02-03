F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.