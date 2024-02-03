First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $234.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $141.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

