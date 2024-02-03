StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

