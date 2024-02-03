Fortune Brands Innovations’ (FBIN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

