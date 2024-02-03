BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Raised to $13.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

