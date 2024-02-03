StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.42.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.