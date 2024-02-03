StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

