Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

