Raymond James Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.