Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

NWN stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

