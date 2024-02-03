Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $5.59

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UWM

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.62. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UWM by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 322,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.