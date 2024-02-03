Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.