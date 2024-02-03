ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.