StockNews.com Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $79,549,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

