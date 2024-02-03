Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

