Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

