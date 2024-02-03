Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
