StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.61. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

