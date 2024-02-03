Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.