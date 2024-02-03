Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

