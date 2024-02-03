Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $280.00 at Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.68.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

