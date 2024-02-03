Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.90.

ALGN stock opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

