First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $65,151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

