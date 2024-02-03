Royal Bank of Canada Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $38.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

